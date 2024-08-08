Ex-sheriff in Noxubee Co. gets one-day sentence for lying to FBI

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree will spend a day in prison for lying to the FBI.

He was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.

Grassaree must also pay a partial fine of $2,500 and will be on probation for three years.

Federal prosecutors said he used his position as Sheriff to solicit and accept nude photos and videos from a female inmate in exchange for favorable treatment.

According to court documents, Grassaree provided her with benefits at the jail that other inmates did not receive, including allowing the use of a cell phone, tobacco, and other items. She was also made a trustee and given a job cooking in the jail.

During an interview with the FBI, Grassaree lied about receiving photographs and video.

Grassaree was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2022.

One of Grassaree’s former deputies, Vance Phillips pleaded guilty to using facilities in interstate commerce.

Phillips was also ordered to serve one day in prison.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X