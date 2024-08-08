Ex-sheriff in Noxubee Co. gets one-day sentence for lying to FBI
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree will spend a day in prison for lying to the FBI.
He was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.
Grassaree must also pay a partial fine of $2,500 and will be on probation for three years.
Federal prosecutors said he used his position as Sheriff to solicit and accept nude photos and videos from a female inmate in exchange for favorable treatment.
According to court documents, Grassaree provided her with benefits at the jail that other inmates did not receive, including allowing the use of a cell phone, tobacco, and other items. She was also made a trustee and given a job cooking in the jail.
During an interview with the FBI, Grassaree lied about receiving photographs and video.
Grassaree was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2022.
One of Grassaree’s former deputies, Vance Phillips pleaded guilty to using facilities in interstate commerce.
Phillips was also ordered to serve one day in prison.