Ex-Sheriff Terry Grassaree, ex-deputy indicted for bribery, lying to FBI

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Noxubee County Sheriff and a former deputy find themselves in trouble with the law.

Terry Grassaree has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of bribery and one count of giving a false statement to an FBI agent.

Vance Phillips was indicted on one count of bribery.

In the indictment, prosecutors claimed Grassaree lied to the FBI about requesting nude photos or videos from a former inmate.

Prosecutors claimed the alleged bribery acts happened between 2017 and 2019.

A lawsuit was settled in April of last year where an inmate accused those two men of sexual acts, along with former deputy Damon Clark.

The former inmate said she was given special privileges in exchange for sex or sexually graphic videos. She was in jail for nearly four years before being released.

Grassaree and Phillips have a court appearance scheduled for November 22.

