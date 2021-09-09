Excellent weather Friday, warm-up begins Saturday

We reached the low-80s today with a sunny sky, low humidity, and calm winds. That is what we like around the Magnolia State! Another great forecast is ahead tomorrow before we warm into the upper-80s to low-90s this weekend. Rain chances return by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the upper-50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the low-80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably cool. Overnight lows in the mid-60s.

THIS WEEKEND & NEXT WEEK: We will warm into the upper-80s as we reach the weekend. Moisture begins to return to the region Sunday and Monday, with our next chance of rain Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible (30% chance) Tuesday and Wednesday.