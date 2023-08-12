Excessive Heat Warnings Today

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – There will be a few scattered thunderstorms for this afternoon, but most of us will remain dry. Lot’s of sunshine is in store for this weekend as clouds begin to move out of the area. However, it will be extremely hot!

TODAY – There remains a possibility of some scattered thunderstorms for this afternoon and some of them have a chance to be on the strong side, so we are under a level 1 risk for severe weather. Although some of us could see some pop up storms, most of us will be dry for today. We will have a lot more sunshine and temperatures will quickly rise back into the mid to upper 90s! Due to this, we are under an Excessive Heat Warning that extends until 8 PM tonight and tomorrow. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated if you are going to be outdoors today!

NEXT WEEK – After a few isolated storms for this weekend, we will be starting off next week with mostly clear skies! For the first part of the week it will be hot, but there is a cold front passing on Monday night, so it will drop our temperatures. This means highs for the later part of next week will only be reaching into the mid to upper 80s!