Exchange Club gives thousands in grant ceremony

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI) – It was a day of giving for the Exchange Club of Columbus.

For decades the club has given grants to local organizations to assist with operation expenses.

The club selected 10 organization to receive funding.

A representative from each group stood and updated the everyone on developments and to say how the funds would help them in the upcoming year.

Katrina Sunivelle works with Contact Helpline.

She says she is thankful to an organization like Exchange Club for being willing to help it’s fellow organizations.

“The Exchange Club is partnering with different organizations by providing funds that we need to help our community be a safe place and a happy place to live. This is the Friendly City so with the Friendly City, we want to make sure we have the resources we need for individuals to have a safe place to call home,” said Sunivelle.

The Exchange Club’s been able to give $11,400 away in grants this year.