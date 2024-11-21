Exchange Club Organization celebrates 100 year milestone

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – A Columbus service organization celebrated a centennial milestone November 21.

The Exchange Club of Columbus was founded 100 years ago.

Members gathered together November 21 for a special program.

A history of the organization was given, along with a proclamation.

The Exchange Club’s motto is “Unity for Service” and also provided an opportunity to talk about the service the club provides to people in Lowndes County.

“The youth that are really excelling academically, but there’s a lot of youth that have stories where it was hard for them to get to where they are at graduation time. A lot of people came together to help them get to where they were and that’s our ACE award winners. That’s a special time too, but there’s there’s usually hunger programs were involved that we have. We’re in many, many parts of the community,” said Lee Burdine, a member of Exchange Club member.

The Exchange Club of Columbus was officially founded on November 19, 1924.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X