Exchange Club takes tour of Lowndes Co. Career, Technical Center

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Exchange Club took a field trip to the Lowndes County Career and Technical Center.

Club members were able to learn about the different programs and opportunities available to students in the area.

Attendees were able to sit in on each of the eight programs offered at the school to see just how classes work.

The exchange club ended the tour with a luncheon prepared by the culinary art students.

“It is so important for everyone to know what we have to offer. Taxpayers contribute to our facility and we want everyone to know what we offer our young people today. We want the word to get out that we’ve got some great things happening here at the CTC,” said Susan McClelland, Director LCSD.

For more information about touring the career and technical center, you can contact Susan McClelland.

