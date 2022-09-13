Expect a lot of sun this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A high pressure system has moved in and is keeping our sky clear and sunny. Temperatures will be warming up again throughout the week.

TUESDAY: The sky is going to stay sunny to mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday, in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The fall like feel is going to continue through one more night if you missed it! Temperatures fall tonight into the upper 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will continue climbing into the upper 80s. Rain chances stay at 0% this week. The high pressure system will keep bouncing around the SE USA, allowing for the sky to remain clear with lots of sun.

THE WEEKEND: The temperatures will potentially reach back into the lower 90s. A little more moisture moves back into the weekend, but it will still feel great for any outdoor football watch parties!