Expecting tropic impacts

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Relatively calm for the first few days of the week, then impacts from the tropics will be moving into our viewing area.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mild and calm for our Monday night. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Very well could be the hottest day of the week! High temps are heading towards the lower 90s. A few more clouds will try to move in, so expect a mix of sun and clouds! Overnight lows, not too bad again, in the middle to upper 60s.

REST OF WEEK: Soon to be Hurricane Francine is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast Wednesday afternoon to early evening. By late evening, a few scattered showers could begin reaching the southern edge of our viewing area. Heavy rain, wind, and potential for tornadoes will be more of an issue across Mississippi Thursday and Thursday night. Regardless, conditions are going to be nasty all day Thursday, as Francine continues its expected path up the Mississippi River. Scattered showers will linger for Friday and into the weekend, but the “worst” of the weather should be over for our coverage area late Thursday.