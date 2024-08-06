Experts encourage getting COVID vaccine amid rising cases

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been reported that COVID-19 cases have risen nationwide.

The CDC has also reported that there are new variants of the disease that can be considered a challenge to our immune systems.

The Mississippi State Department of Health showed that an updated COVID vaccination is needed for anyone ages 6 months or older.

Doctors said the vaccination is extremely important for adults 65 and older, anyone with a weakened immune system, or, with underlying health problems.

“There may be some cases where the elderly, we might think about getting another booster,” Hank Norwood said. “Somebody who has lung function problems, pulmonary, asthma those types of people would probably want to think about it. A lot of the nursing home patients we might think about that too with them, you just kind of watch it because when you’re in a facility like nursing homes or hospitals, the virus can spread.”

You can visit the Mississippi State Department of Health website for any COVID-19 information and questions with help regarding testing or vaccination.

