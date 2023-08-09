Explained: What are Primary Elections, how do they work?

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It’s primary election day. Election officials said turnout is typically low for primary elections, and that could be because the primary process can be a confusing one.

It’s decision day for party primaries in state and county-wide races.

The primary election narrows the field to just one candidate in each party. What that means for votes is they choose either a Republican or Democratic ballot when they get to the polls to vote.

“Those people run on those tickets and whoever the winner is in those will move them on to the general election in November,” said Barksdale.

Lowndes County Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale said voters won’t be back at the polls until November unless there’s a runoff.

“Which will be in three weeks if you voted for either party on that day you’ll have to vote for that party again during the runoff and if you didn’t vote today and you want to vote in the run-off you are able to do that as well,” said Barksdale.

Barksdale said Lowndes County had 20 voting precincts open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Tuesday morning foot traffic was slow at Lion Hills.

Poll manager Lee Roy Lallar said about 9% percent of voters came out before 11:30.

“It’s the only voice a citizen has is your vote you know because your representative in government is your voice and you have a chance to express who you want to speak for you,” said Lallar.

Both Lollar and Barksdale predict a larger turnout in the general election, but some local and state races generated a lot of interest in Lowndes County.

“Some of both but this year we have a lot of supervisor races. We have a new race the tax collector and I think that’s getting a lot of folks out for that particular race because it is countywide,” said Lallar.

Run-off elections in Lowndes County would be on August 29 and general elections will be on Tuesday, November 7.

