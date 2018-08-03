Extension cord cause for fatal fire in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An extension cord is to blame for the fatal fire at at West Point apartment complex.

As you may remember, Thursday, West Point Fire Chief Ken Wilbourne told WCBI investigators were leaning toward a possible electrical issue involving the extension cord.

We also reported that the blaze started early Wednesday morning in a downstairs bedroom.

Shayla Swain, 24, and her one-year-old daughter Serenity Cox died in the fire.

Another child and the children’s father were able to escape without injury.

Wilbourne says this concludes their official investigation.