Extra money heads to Noxubee Co. for road, bridge improvement

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some extra money is headed to Noxubee County to help with repairs to a road and bridge.

A transportation bill passed by Congress included $2.5 million dollars for improvements to Deerbrook Road and the bridge along the road.

District 1 Supervisor Bryan Schimmel said he has been trying to get the funding for nearly four years and discussed it with Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Schimmel said improvements to the road will be beneficial not only for people who live in the area but also for agricultural transportation.

“It is a very busy road. There is a lot of agricultural traffic, semi trucks, cars and you know just residents of the county traveling this road. This is a narrow road to be traveling alongside 18-wheelers and all the farm equipment. We need this improvement for the safety of our citizens,” said Schimmel.

Schimmel said there will be a meeting for residents who live in District 1 of Noxubee County tomorrow at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the Sandland Community Center.

