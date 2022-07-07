Extremely hot and dry Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The workweek will end dangerously hot and dry. Stay cool and take care!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies aside from a few passing clouds. Warm and very humid. Low near 75°.

FRIDAY: Extremely hot and dry. A mix of hazy sun and clouds. High near 98°, some locations may get close to 100°. Heat alerts are in effect for all of Northeast Mississippi and West Alabama. Remember these heat safety tips:

SATURDAY: It will be hot and humid, but thankfully we’ll have some afternoon and evening showers/thunderstorms to give us relief. High near 97°. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected, some of which may produce torrential rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Chance of rain: 60%.

BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK: We’ll begin to clear out Sunday, then Monday and Tuesday look dry. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s and morning lows in the low 70s. Rain chances increase by Wednesday/Thursday.

