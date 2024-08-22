Exxon in West Point says gas company puts diesel in regular tanks

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers in West Point may have gotten more than they bargained for at the pump.

The Exxon station had a mix-up when the gas delivery company put diesel fuel in the regular gas tanks.

Exxon’s post on social media racked up nearly 2,000 shares on Facebook.

It reads:

“Sorry for the inconvenience but yesterday evening, [the] gas company made a delivery and come to find out that they put diesel fuel in [the] regular gas tank. If anyone has issues with their cars, bring your car so we can fix it. Bring [a] receipt so I can see what time you purchased gas. We always look after all our customers so don’t worry we take care [of] everyone whose car [is] messed up because of our fuel. Once again sorry for the inconvenience.”

