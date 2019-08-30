Eye on Earth

R. Kelly asks judge to be released from solitary confinement
The disgraced R&B singer is accused in several state and federal indictments of sex crimes that span decades
26M ago
Baseball player shares tribute to family after triple homicide
“My heart was turned to ash,” Blake Bivens wrote in his first public statement since his wife, son and mother-in-law were found dead earlier this week
46M ago
Democrats look to scuttle “virtual caucuses” in Iowa, Nevada
The Democratic National Committee wants to increase participation in the caucuses, but says its concerned about security
1H ago
Judge sets trial for men charged in 9/11 attacks
Judge W. Shane Cohen set the trial for Khalid Sheikh Mohammad and four other men
1H ago
Court says pointing “finger gun” can be a crime
Surveillance video shows man walk by his neighbor’s house, make eye contact and fire the “gun” he made with his index finger and thumb
1H ago
Hackers breached iPhones for years, Google says
Cybercriminals implanted iPhones with spyware by exploiting a hole in Apple’s operating system
1H ago
Trump administration reviewing Ukraine security funding
A senior administration official said the president “has made no secret” that U.S. interests should be prioritized
2H ago
Texas governor admits “mistakes” in immigration rhetoric
Abbott had sent a fundraising mailer that called on supporters to “defend Texas” from illegal immigration
2H ago
Why Tom Steyer couldn’t buy his way onto the debate stage
A massive ad blitz wasn’t enough to get the billionaire activist into the September Democratic debate
3H ago
Billionaire Jack Ma says AI will lead to a 12-hour workweek
Alibaba founder predicts AI advancements will mean shorter workweeks for people — that might not be good news
3H ago
NFL player Ryan Russell comes out as bisexual
In addition to his personal essay on ESPN, Russell also posted a photo of himself with his boyfriend on Instagram
3H ago
Police trying to determine if homeowner was justified in killing teens
Families of two teenagers demanding answers after homeowner kills Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson
4H ago
Suspect arrested for plotting NYC attack in the name of ISIS
Sources say he was planning an attack in the New York City borough of Queens
4H ago
After fires, many California homeowners can’t get insurance
Insurance companies are saying, “We’re done with you,” one resident says, while others face soaring costs
4H ago