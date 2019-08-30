Eye on Earth

R. Kelly asks judge to be released from solitary confinement

The disgraced R&B singer is accused in several state and federal indictments of sex crimes that span decades

26M ago

screen-shot-2019-08-30-at-12-57-56-pm.png

Baseball player shares tribute to family after triple homicide

“My heart was turned to ash,” Blake Bivens wrote in his first public statement since his wife, son and mother-in-law were found dead earlier this week

46M ago

cbsn-fusion-plans-to-hold-a-virtual-caucus-in-iowa-and-nevada-have-run-into-problems-thumbnail-1923356-640x360.jpg

Democrats look to scuttle “virtual caucuses” in Iowa, Nevada

The Democratic National Committee wants to increase participation in the caucuses, but says its concerned about security

1H ago

Guanatanamo Sept 11 Trial

Judge sets trial for men charged in 9/11 attacks

Judge W. Shane Cohen set the trial for Khalid Sheikh Mohammad and four other men

1H ago

Gun sign

Court says pointing “finger gun” can be a crime

Surveillance video shows man walk by his neighbor’s house, make eye contact and fire the “gun” he made with his index finger and thumb

1H ago

Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino

Hackers breached iPhones for years, Google says

Cybercriminals implanted iPhones with spyware by exploiting a hole in Apple’s operating system

1H ago

cbsn-fusion-trump-space-command-ceremony-2019-08-29-thumbnail-1923152-640x360.jpg

Trump administration reviewing Ukraine security funding

A senior administration official said the president “has made no secret” that U.S. interests should be prioritized

2H ago

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Hosts Roundtable On School Safety In Wake Of Last Week's Mass Shooting At Santa Fe High School

Texas governor admits “mistakes” in immigration rhetoric

Abbott had sent a fundraising mailer that called on supporters to “defend Texas” from illegal immigration

2H ago

Tom Steyer

Why Tom Steyer couldn’t buy his way onto the debate stage

A massive ad blitz wasn’t enough to get the billionaire activist into the September Democratic debate

3H ago

SWITZERLAND-ECONOMY-DIPLOMACY-POLITICS-DAVOS-SUMMIT

Billionaire Jack Ma says AI will lead to a 12-hour workweek

Alibaba founder predicts AI advancements will mean shorter workweeks for people — that might not be good news

3H ago

ryan-russell.jpg

NFL player Ryan Russell comes out as bisexual

In addition to his personal essay on ESPN, Russell also posted a photo of himself with his boyfriend on Instagram

3H ago

0830-ctm-ohioteenskilled-battiste.jpg

Police trying to determine if homeowner was justified in killing teens

Families of two teenagers demanding answers after homeowner kills Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson

4H ago

doj-getty.jpg

Suspect arrested for plotting NYC attack in the name of ISIS

Sources say he was planning an attack in the New York City borough of Queens

4H ago

US-FIRE-CALIFORNIA-ENVIORNMENT-WEATHER

After fires, many California homeowners can’t get insurance

Insurance companies are saying, “We’re done with you,” one resident says, while others face soaring costs

4H ago

