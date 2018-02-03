F-22 Raptor Flies Lands At Columbus Air Force Base

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- If you heard a bit of a roar near the Columbus Air Force Base Friday afternoon, that’s because an F-22 Raptor spent time preparing for the 2018 air show season.

The plane’s from Air Combat Command’s F-22 Single Ship Demonstration Team, at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia.

Dozens of air force members and their families lined the tarmac to watch as pilot, Major Paul Lopez took to the skies showing off all sorts of tricks in air.

Major Lopez’s dad a was in the Navy and he says ever since childhood, he’s dreamed of being a part of fighter aviation.

“I grew up in Virginia Beach,Virginia and out there they have Naval Air Space Oceana, which is their master jet base. When I was little kid I used to see the F-14 Tomcats and F/A-18 hornets over my house, and that’s what inspired to me to get in fighter aviation,” said Major Lopez.

Major Lopez has been an F-22 pilot for 7 years.