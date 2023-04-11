Fabulous feeling for a few more days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Conditions for the next few days are starting off strong! Temperatures are comfortable and seasonable. Rain showers are expected back in the forecast by the end of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloud coverage will stay minimal overnight and into the middle of our week. Temperatures tonight are going to drop into the middle 40s. It is going to be a cool but nice night.

WEDNESDAY: For most of the day, cloud coverage will stay fairly light. High temperatures will be heading back towards the middle 70s. Clouds will begin filling in throughout the evening and overnight. The low temperatures will be more mild, in the middle 50s.

THURS/FRI: Temperatures will maintain in the low to middle 50s. A gulf low pressure system will be bringing the chance for rain showers back to NE Mississippi. Depending on location, we may see more or less rain. Stay tuned for more details. Overnight temperatures into the weekend will be in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: High temperatures Saturday warm into the lower 80s ahead of a stronger system, moving in from the West. A few strong to severe storms are possible along the MS River Saturday afternoon but seem to weaken the further East it moves. Most of this should clear up Sunday, as the temperatures fall back into the low to middle 70s.