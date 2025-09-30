Facebook group allows homeschoolers to come together around art

The Arts of North MS Facebook group is dedicated to enriching homeschool kids' education through art and culture engagement.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Homeschool the Arts of North MS hosts art, drama, cooking classes, and is even looking to start music classes in the Spring.

Jessica Beard, mom of three and co-founder of The Arts of North MS Facebook group, said what her kids have gained from this group is invaluable.

“They have created lifelong friendships through this program,” Beard said. “We’ve also had some children who could not say a sentence in front of a stranger. And after a play, be able to hold conversations with complete strangers that they’ve never met before.”

One Tuesday, they took a field trip to Jamison Pastures, where they learned all about cattle farming.

Co-founder Nancy Cobill said it helps to ground their lessons in reality.

“They can actually make real life connections with biology, different sciences, even where their food comes from,” Cobill said. “This grounds them into that.”

But the main focus of the group is to get kids involved in art said Beard.

“Art is a way that we can make sure everybody’s included,” Beard said. “Art is a way that everybody can show their creativity and have a voice without judgment.”

Cobill said art may also help them socially.

“It is something that allows them a social outlet,” Cobill said. “And honestly, rhythm and music is something that we all need to calm and to center ourselves. I just think the arts are just as important as any other subject that they learn.”

One group member, Ruth Richmond, said learning art helps with critical thinking.

“It helps with problem solving because there are a lot of problems out there that cannot be solved by analytical thinking,” Richmond said. “Both are very important to a well-rounded individual. To have creative thinking and analytical thinking. You need both sides.”

Richmond said groups like this help kids empathize with those who are different from them.

“I have been searching for a group for my boys to have friends, and just to interact with other kids,” Richmond said. “And just to learn more about the world around them. About people that are different from us. They don’t quite understand that, families, each family is different. And I’m just very thankful that they’re getting this experience.”

The next event the Homeschool the Arts of North MS is hosting is its Annual art show on November 20 at 5 pm, followed by its Fall Play November 21 at 6 pm.

Those will be at the community center in Dumas.

