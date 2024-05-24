Facebook Live murder: Woman gets 34 years in prison

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman who killed her husband on Facebook Live will spend more than three decades in prison.

Kadejah Brown pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

She was ordered to serve 34 years in prison. Six years of the sentence was suspended.

Kadejah Brown shot 28-year-old Jeremy Brown at their Greentree apartment in March 2023.

At the time, Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the couple had been arguing the night before the shooting.

The sheriff told WCBI that Jeremy Brown was allegedly trying to leave the apartment the next morning and defuse the situation before being shot.

The shooting happened on a Facebook livestream and made national headlines.

Kadejah Brown told the court the shooting was an accident.

