Facebook tells Homeland Security: Don't create fake accounts

Details emerge on how Texas gunman obtained weapon
The gunman had purchased his assault-style rifle from a private seller and skirted a federal background check
updated 3M ago
Simone Biles breaks silence following brother’s arrest
“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families,” the Olympic gymnast and gold medalist said Monday
2H ago
Walmart asks customers not to openly carry guns, halts some ammo sales
After shootings at two stores, retailer will also stop selling some ammunition and completely exit handgun market
updated 53M ago