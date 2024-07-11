Facelift coming to section of Old Towne Road in Gordo

GORDO, Ala. (WCBI) – A facelift is coming to a section of Old Towne Road in Gordo.

As part of the Rebuilding Alabama Act, more than $260,000 has been awarded to resurface and realign Old Towne Road at the US-82 intersection and Gordo City Dump Road from Old Towne Road to the New US-82 Bypass.

The Annual Grant Program is an infrastructure grant program for local road projects.

The city of Gordo will also contribute funds to the road work.

This is part of $3.9 million in state funding being awarded to cities and counties this year for various, statewide road and bridge projects according to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

