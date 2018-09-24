Faculty agrees with request to change building name

OXFORD (WCBI) – The call to remove a donor’s name from an Ole Miss building appears to have been heeded.

Faculty and staff at the Meek School of Journalism and New Media have endorsed the decision by Ed Meek to voluntarily have his name removed from the building. Meek made that offer over the weekend saying he does not want to be a distraction to Ole Miss and the journalism program. The controversy started last weekend when Meek made a social media post that implied race was the reason school enrollment dropped and disturbances were on the rise around the Oxford Square.