Fairpark Gets The ‘Blues’ For ‘Down On Main’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It was a night of Mississippi artists and a night full of the blues. The second “Down on Main” concert brought a full crowd to Fairpark in Tupelo.

“Kingfish” opened the show, followed by “Mr. Sipp” who is fresh from Canada where he played a blues festival.

Each summer, “Down on Main” brings a diverse mix of music and entertainment to downtown Tupelo, and it’s free.

“Just look around, there’s already a few hundred people here and we’re 30 minutes from the first act, I think it boosts the quality of life in our area and it keeps people right here in Tupelo and we’re not traveling out of the city or even out of the county to enjoy an event like this and it’s free and you can get food, ice cream, cold drinks, it’s a great atmosphere and a great place to be tonight,” said Jesse Bandre, who helps organize ‘Down on Main.’

Next month’s “Down on Main” will feature “Jeff Crosby and the Refugees” and George McConnell.”

