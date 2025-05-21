Fairview Elementary closing as part of district restructuring

Fairview educators share their bittersweet excitement for the change, and how they plan to continue to best serve students.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fairview Elementary in Columbus is shuttering its doors as part of a district-wide restructuring.

As part of a farewell, the school held a promotion ceremony for its 5th graders, a luncheon for 4th and 5th graders, and a walkthrough for high school seniors.

When an institution has been around for more than 60 years, it becomes a part of the fabric of the community.

And that’s the case with Columbus’ Fairview Elementary.

Current principal of Fairview and upcoming principal of Hunt, Monte Johnson, said the school means a lot to Columbus.

“Fairview has been around an incredibly long time,” Johnson said. “I have met people who attended Fairview in the 60s. So it has been a strong, stable school for a really long time. And so it just means so much to everyone because it’s produced some very successful people.”

Nyishi Howard, a second-grade teacher at Fairview, said locals love the culture fostered at the school.

“We are the ‘A’ school, like we are Fairview,” Howard said. “And so many people love Fairview. They love the family environment that we have here. They love the culture that we have here.”

Back in January, the Columbus Municipal School District announced it would be restructuring its schools into a grade-span system.

Part of that restructuring is the closing of Fairview and the reopening of Hunt Intermediate as a middle school.

Johnson said the transition is like a homecoming for her.

Hunt was where she got her start as an educator.

“25 years later, I’m returning as their principal,” Johnson said. “It is so exciting to open these doors up to children again. Fifth and sixth grade. So, to be the first to do it. Oh, we’re history makers, right?”

Howard said each and every kid leaves their mark on the educators who serve them.

“They have become a part of us,” Howard said. “Like we nurture them. We teach them like they are our own. So to see them actually grow up and move on is so hard to watch.”

Johnson said children are the future leaders, so building them up secures a positive future.

“We start building the foundation early so we create a better world for everyone that comes behind us,” Johnson said.

Before Johnson showed up, the school had a “D” rating for two decades.

Now it’s rated an “A” level school by the Mississippi Department of Education.

Johnson said it took hard work to do that, and she plans to take that same dedication to Hunt.

“We showed up every day and did the best job that we could do,” Johnson said. “And the ‘A’ is a byproduct of us believing in ourselves, believing in our students, and doing the intentional work every single day to cultivate strategic learners. That’s just who we are. So that’s who we will continue to be.”

Fairview Elementary was built in 1957 and was originally for 1st through 6th grade students.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.