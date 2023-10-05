Faith & Blue: Event aims to bring law enforcement, communities together

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Law officers and the people they serve will have an opportunity to come together this weekend. It’s called Faith & Blue.

The event is based on the idea that strong communities are built through mutual respect and understanding.

In West Point, there is a unity walk and festival at the West Point Police Department on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. and a get-together Sunday afternoon at 3 at Sally Kate Winters Park

In Starkville, Police Department Chaplains are hosting a prayer breakfast Friday morning at the Connections building on Lampkin Street at 8 a.m.

Faith & Blue was started three years ago by a group called MovementForward, working with Community Oriented Policing Services at the Justice Department.

