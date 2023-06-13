Fake checks lead police to arrest of teenager in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Fake checks lead to the arrest of a Tupelo teenager.

On May 15, Tupelo police received a complaint that a woman’s son received fictitious checks in his checking account.

The complaint mentioned that Kamron Anderson sent messages on social media requesting banking information.

Following the messages, multiple checks from out of state were deposited in the son’s account.

Investigators identified Anderson and arrest him.

He was charged with false pretense.

Anderson’s bond is set at $2,500.

