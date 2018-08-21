Fake identification implications

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) – The students are back on campus, school’s getting ready to start and that means fake IDs are in full circulation.

Fake I.D.’s are nothing new.

“Someone will do it to enter a place that they’re not old enough to enter or to purchase alcohol for instance,” said Corporal Brandon Lovelady.

Mississippi State students officially arrived on campus last weekend.

“In the last approximately seven days we’ve made four possession of alcohol by a minor arrests,” said Lovelady.

Public Relations Officer Brandon Lovelady says it’s up to the student if they use the fake ID, but there are a few things they need to know before they do.

“First thing, someone trained to look at an ID is going to know whether it’s an actual identification card issued by the government or false identification. The other thing is, you’re paying a company and sending your information to a company that’s doing or specializes in providing information to break the law, and you’re expecting them to protect your information,” said Lovelady.

Kamal Patel is the owner of Corky’s Package Store.

“I mean just the first weekend that students moved in, we caught 5 or 6 IDs in one night,” said Patel.

He says a fake is easy to spot.

“We do look for specific markers on the ID compared to a real ones. If we see at least a couple markers off, they’re confiscated and we just tell them, hey we cannot sell to you. I’m sorry this is a fake ID,” said Patel.

If caught passing a fake, Lovelady says it’s not just a slap on the wrist for the underage buyer or the business selling.

“Our organization will typically write a citation, an arrest citation, which will require you to have a court appearance. Typically there’s a fine associated with that. It’s an arrestable offense,” said Lovelady.

“My employee he, she would receive a ticket personally and then if it happens second or third time, then I would be liable for it after that,” said Lovelady.

Patel says his businesses main concern is the safety of the community.

“It’s a bad thing because if they’re under the influence and they’re driving, it’s always bad so, that’s what were always worrying about. We don’t want anyone under age in here buying liquor or anything for that matter,” said Patel.

All confiscated false identification is turned over to Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control.