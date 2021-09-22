Fall arrives today, much cooler air arrives

SUMMARY: The transition into the fall season happens today, and as an added bonus, fall-like weather comes along with the changing season!

WEDNESDAY: The sky gradually clears today as cooler, drier air flows in from the northwest behind a cold front. Winds could gust up to 25 mph at times, but the sky will be sunny and the overall “feel” to the air will be fantastic. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The winds will relax as high pressure begins to settle in, and this will allow temperatures to drop nicely into the 50s and probably upper 40s in the normally cooler spots with strong radiational cooling. Give those AC’s a break!

THURSDAY: Spectacular fall weather will continue with full sunshine and highs in the middle 70s and lighter winds.

FRIDAY: The fall perfection continues with the coolest morning since spring – expect temperatures to start in the upper 40s and reach the upper 70s later in the day with full sunshine.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will continue climbing Saturday and Sunday back into the 80s, but humidity levels will remain tolerable and there’s no chance of rain.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures remain in the middle 80s for at least the first couple of days. There’s a hint of another front on the horizon, but the latest model data have backed off the front impacting the area before Tuesday.