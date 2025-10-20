Fall Conditions Are Back This Week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A beautiful start to this week as highs will reach into the mid 70s for today. An isolated shower is possible as you wake up Tuesday morning.

TODAY: Seasonable conditions are back as highs only reach into the mid 70s today with plenty of sunshine!

TONIGHT: Look for mostly clear skies for most of the area. Lows will drop into the low 50s.

THIS WEEK: A weak cold front will push into the area tomorrow morning bringing an isolated chance of showers. After that, look for sunshine to come back Tuesday afternoon through the rest of the work week with highs staying in the 70s.