Fall Feel to the Air on Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It’s here! Our first taste of fall air. Enjoy it today!

TODAY: Crisp and comfortable outside! Mid-80s this afternoon with a northerly breeze and practically no humidity. We’ll still have lots of clouds overhead and the chance for a stray shower south of US 82 this morning, but otherwise, dry air will keep rain chances near zero later today.

TONIGHT: Mild temperatures and bone-dry air will make for a “cool” night! Mid-60s with passing clouds and calm winds.

FRIDAY: We’ll see more sunshine on Friday, still feeling comfortable outside! Highs in the mid-80s. Isolated showers are possible during the afternoon, but the chance of getting rain is low. At this point, I don’t expect any issues for high school football games.

THIS WEEKEND: We’ve been watching Saturday’s forecast. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon, but at this point, rain chances don’t look very impressive. This is good news if you’re going to Starkville or Oxford for the football games! A few showers are possible, but they’ll be hit-or-miss. Not everyone will get rain, and otherwise, it’ll be a nice day! Mid-80s with sun and clouds. We’ll have a low chance for showers on Sunday too as our next cold front drops south across the area.