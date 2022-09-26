Fall is in the air this week!

More comfortable temperatures will lead us through the last week of September
Brylee Brown,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A more seasonal feel in temperature arrives this week! Sunshine and dry air will make for a more fall-like feel!

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear with low temperatures landing in the upper 60s.

Tonight

MONDAY: Expect a day full of sunshine with temperatures peaking in the low 80s! Lower dew points will leave the air feeling dry thanks to the cold front’s passage.

Monday 10am

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Plenty of sunshine in store for the work week ahead! Daytime highs will range through the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows dropping to the low 50s.

 

