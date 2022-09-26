Fall is in the air this week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A more seasonal feel in temperature arrives this week! Sunshine and dry air will make for a more fall-like feel!

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear with low temperatures landing in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Expect a day full of sunshine with temperatures peaking in the low 80s! Lower dew points will leave the air feeling dry thanks to the cold front’s passage.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Plenty of sunshine in store for the work week ahead! Daytime highs will range through the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows dropping to the low 50s.