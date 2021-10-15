Fall-like temperatures expected this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)

A seasonably strong cold front will pass through the Southeast early Saturday, ushering in MUCH cooler air for the remainder of the weekend. High AND low temperatures will dip below mid-October averages.

A strong high pressure system will build in behind this front and bring true fall-like weather to the Twin States. Expect a strong but fresh north breeze and much, much drier air as well. Daytime highs may not get out of the 60s Saturday!

Winds will relax as the high continues to develop overhead, and with a clear sky, strong radiational cooling will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 40sby early Sunday. A few sheltered areas could briefly hit 39 degrees! Daytime highs Sunday should rebound back to the lower 70s.

CLIMATE NOTE: The last time Tupelo saw temperatures in the 40s was way back on May 14th!