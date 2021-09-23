Fall weather continues, warmer for weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure continues building in across the southeast, ushering in perfection fall weather for the next few days for the Twin State region.

THURSDAY: Fully sunny conditions today will warm the afternoon into the middle 70s after a cool start in the 50s for most.

THURSDAY NIGHT: The coolest night in months is in store – expect overnight lows in the upper 40s with a clear sky and calm winds. Radiational cooling should be maximized with high pressure directly overhead.

FRIDAY: More perfection fall weather is in store – expect full sun with highs in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: While temperatures will climb back into the 80s, the sky stays mostly sunny and humidity levels will remain in check.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures hold steady in the 80s, but overnights will stay pleasant enough in the upper 50s and low 60s. For now, there’s no chance of rain through Wednesday.