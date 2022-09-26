Fall Weather Is Finally Here

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our weather is finally becoming cooler and less humid. The next few days will be amazing!

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool. Low near 50°. A few rural locations may dip into the upper 40s! Consider wearing a jacket if you plan on going out! Winds: north at 3-6 mph.

TUESDAY: Beautiful and fall-like! High near 78° with plentiful sunshine. Winds will be gusty at times. That, combined with dry air will lead to increased fire danger. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the entire area until 8:00 PM Wednesday. Outdoor burning is discouraged, but if you do, use caution and be smart!

WEDNESDAY: Slightly cooler than Tuesday. High near 75° with sunny skies once again.

HURRICANE IAN: As of Monday afternoon, Ian is an impressive category 1 hurricane and strengthening. It’s forecast to intensify into a major hurricane by Tuesday morning as it enters the eastern Gulf of Mexico. No impacts will be felt in North Mississippi or West Alabama, but it will bring significant impacts (high winds, storm surge, and torrential rain) to Western Florida. Landfall is expected late Thursday or early Friday as a weakening hurricane near the “Big Bend” region of Florida. After moving ashore, Ian will quickly weaken and move off to the north through Georgia and the Carolinas.

