Fallen Mississippi Law Officers Remembered During Tupelo Ceremony

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The names of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty were read during the annual Northeast Mississippi Fallen Law Officers’ memorial.

Friends and family of fallen law officers, along with officers from various departments filled the event center at the Elvis Presley Birthplace for the ceremony. Debbie Brangenberg was the guest speaker. Her son, Tupelo Police Sergeant Gale Stauffer, was killed by a bank robber December 23, 2013.

- Advertisement -

A new name on the Memorial Wall in Jackson this year is Former Shannon Police Chief Bobby Spencer. He was ambushed at the police station in 1997 and his name was finally added to the wall.

“It’s been a long time coming and there’s been a lot of people involved in getting it, and we’re just so glad that finally after 21 years his name is up there where it belongs,” said Chief Spencer’s daughter, Andrea.

“I’m thankful after so many years of wondering why not, why they hadn’t already done it, so it was very exciting to me when they called,” said Chief Spencer’s wife, Teresa.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says 239 Mississsippi officers have died in the line of duty during the state’s history. The memorial service is held during National Police Week each year.