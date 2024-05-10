Fallen trees, limbs lay across MUW campus after storm

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women employees are also cleaning up after Thursday’s high winds.

A number of trees and large limbs were taken down along the front of campus.

Several of those limbs fell on the iron fence where the front of MUW faces College Street.

At least one window was blown out.

Some utility poles were also knocked down near faculty housing on the back of campus.

A school spokesman said no damage to buildings or injuries have been reported.

