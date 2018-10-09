False Pretense Arrest Made in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man who they say was swindling people out of thousands of dollars.

42-year-old Derek Carr was arrested last week on five counts of false pretense.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says Carr was telling people he would buy them a new car if they gave him the money for it first.

He would then walk away with the cash.

Cantrell says he was working independently and was not involved with a car dealership.

Carr is out on bond.