Familiar face leads Itawamaba County Schools

FULTON, MISS. (WCBI) – The new superintendent for Itawamba County Schools is a familiar face to people in the area.

The name plate outside of his office hasn’t been changed, but Trae Wiygul is hard at work.

- Advertisement -

“Getting old stuff wrapped up and getting new stuff ready to roll for this upcoming school year,” Wiygul said.

His first day as the new superintendent at Itawamba County Schools was July 1st.

Wiygul previously worked as principal of Itawamba Agricultural High School.

He’s no stranger to public education. His Dad, F G Wiygul Junior was superintendent of the district for twenty years.

“He put a lot of time and effort into our school district , did a great job. When we moved here we just stayed here. We love Itawamba County and all the things it represents,” Wiygul said.

Wiygul believes his deep roots in the community and the school district will help in his new role. He wants to build on what he sees as a solid foundation and help the district reach even new levels of success.

“We’re always looking for opportunities for students, not only in classroom to be able to take from, when they get out of school, and use i. Maybe open some doors for them later on in life, provide them with every opportunity we can for them to be successful,” he said.

Overseeing eight campuses, 250 teachers and faculty and 3,600 students is a big responsibility.

The new school year for Itawamba County begins next Thursday.

Wiygul is the first appointed superintendent at Itawamba County.