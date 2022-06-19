Families come together to celebrate Father’s Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This weekend was full of festivities in the Golden Triangle.

Today, we wrap up the weekend celebrating all the dads out there.

And whether they’re grilling outside or enjoying their time indoors, this day is about them.

People are coming together this weekend to show appreciation for the male figure in their life.

Whether it be a walk in the park or grabbing a bite to eat, everyone, kids and adults is spending quality time with their Fathers. Justin Clements says being a dad is one of the greatest joys in life.

“It’s one of the best things in the world and I really can’t describe it. It’s in describable honestly, ” said Clements.

Bill Strauss says it feels rewarding to just hear how much his family cares about him on Father’s Day.

“It’s the greatest thing in the world. I have 4 great kids and they all called me this morning and talked to me and it’s just wonderful,” said Strauss.

Strauss is actually a grandfather and he says it feels great to watch his kids be amazing parents as well.

“One of my daughters, her husband is a father and one of my sons is a father and so you know it’s just as important to them that they are raising their kids really well also. I think of them more than I think of myself,” said Strauss.

Germaine Mcconnell has built a career working with children and getting to watch children grow is rewarding for him but there is nothing compared to having a daughter of his own.

“Being a father, next to being a husband is probably one of the greatest things ever and I’m an educator, and I’m around a lot of kids all of the time but having a child of my own has been amazing and its an awesome obligation and responsibility and I have the chance to raise her up to be a really positive influence on the world as well so it’s really awesome,” said McConnell.

And his daughter is grateful to have him by her side.

“It’s a big blessing and I’m very grateful for him,” said McConnell.

Happy Father’s Day.