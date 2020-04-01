Families continue to adjust to home life during social distancing

Social Distancing has placed a temporary hold on normal everyday routines. People are now home-bound and are trying to cope with this new change as much as possible.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – President Trump has extended social distancing until the end of April.

Now families are facing an extra month of staying indoors to help flatten the curve of coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Social distancing has placed a temporary hold on normal everyday routines. People are now home-bound and are trying to cope with this new change as much as possible.

“We’re trying to keep the kids busy and somewhat educated while we’re trying to get a lot done. So it’s been stressful but good at the same time,” said Amanda Stone.

Stone is a mother of two. After weeks of being at home, Stone said her family created ways to stay active and connected with friends and family.

“We go to the wildlife refuge a-lot, we walked around our neighborhood a lot, and we are lucky where we have a big backyard. They can do painting and water activities and stuff outside. My older son is four and he has been Zooming with his classmates a few times so that’s has been helping him see his friends and get some interaction,” said Stone.

However, others say social distancing is creating more stress than usual.

“I have to work from home so that’s been a challenge mentally,” said Parker Lee.

Lee said he and his wife have to rotate different rooms in their home to utilize the amount of space. And they try to keep a normal routine every day.

“Keeping a sleep schedule semi-regular right? Don’t sleep until 10, get up at 8 like you normally would, get some work done, get dressed, take a shower, just keeping some form of rhythm in their life is huge,” said Lee.

But for some people who live alone, the pressure of self-isolation is starting to kick in.

“I don’t have any family here, so the few family and acquaintances that I do have I haven’t been able to see much at all. So it gets a little lonely sometimes. I’m reading articles and just trying to keep up to date locally and nationally. It’s a little bit of a struggle but I’m just trying to stay positive.”

All they can do now is wait and try to stay in high spirits until the quarantine is over.

These families say they will continue to practice these routines to keep a busy schedule.

The CDC is still encouraging groups no larger than 10 people and to stay indoors as much as possible.