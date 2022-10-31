Families find Trunk-or-Treating safer way to have fun during Halloween

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – It is Halloween, and kids are probably ready to throw on their costumes and load up on candy, but sometimes it is hard to trust what is in that candy.

Over the past few years, many communities have been turning to organized events rather than the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.

If you want to get out for some Halloween fun, town-wide trunk-or-treating is getting underway here in Caledonia. There were several of these trunk-or-treats and fall festivals over the weekend.

Parents and organizers said one of the benefits was that it gets the whole community involved.

Wearing a costume and getting free candy make Halloween a great season for the kids.

But many parents are starting to worry about who is out at night and what could be in that candy.

These days families are taking the safer route and going to community trunk-or-treat events for a piece of candy and peace of mind.

“I just think this is a great atmosphere for kids and their families to be a part of and it’s a church atmosphere it’s a family atmosphere and it’s a community-wide event and it’s contained within one street and you don’t have to worry about things going on around you and it’s just a good time. I just think this is a safer opportunity,” said Amanda Boltwood, Co-organizer of Trick-or-Treat on Main in Caledonia.

And others would agree. Boltwood said as families are constantly moving, sometimes it is hard to know who you can trust.

“With this day and age even in this small community I do think it’s safer and you just don’t know. There are a lot of families moving in and out all the time and we are a really big air force community, so with those families coming in they don’t know everybody,” said Boltwood. “And this gives them a good place to come where they know they will be safe. I think it’s a better way to go in this day and age. Unfortunately, that’s just the way it is.”

And with all those new faces in town, Boltwood said it is a great way to meet others in the neighborhood.

“I love community events anything that gets anybody and their families to come out and see everybody on the main street. It’s a lot of fun and I love seeing all the kids getting dressed up and their smiling faces. It’s good morale for the community It’s a really big time for them to meet one another and just spend time together and see familiar faces and that is a big part of the event for sure,” said Boltwood.

