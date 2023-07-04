Families make a splash at Moncrief Park for free pool day

The Parks and Rec department held a free swim as part of its 4th of July celebration.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jump right in. Dozens of families spent the holiday at the pool at Moncrief Park in Starkville.

Moncrief is one of only a few public swimming pools in the area. It was closed at the beginning of the summer because of a lifeguard shortage.

The pool is now fully staffed and the parks department wanted to allow its loyal customers a chance to swim for free today.

Elizabeth and Kyla Buckner just moved back to the area.

They say it’s a great way to find out what their new home offers.

“The water is so refreshing,” said Elizabeth Buckner. “Most of all it’s the outreach and not only the outreach it’s the community outreach and that the city would get together and do this for the residents. Thank you so much, it’s much needed. Unity is awesome.”

Claude McKinney brought his family to enjoy some fun in the sun.

His three daughters just finished swim lessons and this is a way for them to keep their feet wet.

“They’ve grown a lot from being deathly afraid to now wanting to do a cannonball off the side,” said McKinney.

Walk-On’s restaurant provided treats for the swimmers. The pool is now open for regular summer hours.

