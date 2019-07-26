Family argument lands one in hospital and one in jail

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A father and daughter argument ends with dad in the hospital and daughter in jail.
Kelly Nichols, 37, of Booneville was charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said deputies were called to a home on County Road 12-21.
The victim was found multiple stab wounds and cuts. He was taken to the hospital.
Nichols was arrested. Her bond was set at $25,000.
Investigators did not release an update on the victim’s condition.