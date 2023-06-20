Family argument leads to aggravated domestic violence arrest in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A family argument turned violent in Starkville.
Richard Gregg was charged with aggravated domestic violence.
Starkville police said there was an argument between two groups at a home on Vine Street early Monday morning.
That’s when Gregg was accused of getting involved and stabbing the victim.
The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter