Family argument turns deadly in Tishomingo County

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family argument turns deadly in Tishomingo County over the weekend.

Tishomingo County deputies were called to County Road 246 in Iuka on Friday evening.

Witnesses told deputies that Michael Ray Thacker got into an argument with a family member.

Soon afterward, Thacker allegedly got a gun and started shooting at the family member and another male.

The unidentified male victim shot back at Thacker and struck him.

Thacker later died.

The shooting remains under investigation and will be presented to a Tishomingo County grand jury.