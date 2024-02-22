Family continues search for missing relative from Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Family members were still searching for a missing West Alabama man.

Raymond David Jones had not been seen since December 17.

Law enforcement said Jones was last reported as standing on the porch of his October Drive home in Reform.

Jones was known to walk with the help of a cane.

He had ties to Columbus and Hamilton, Alabama.

If you’ve seen Jones, call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (205)367-2000.

