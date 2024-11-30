Family demanding answers after almost a year of no arrest

WEIR, MISS. (WCBI) -As they look at pictures of Willie Ray Meaders, the thought of the tragic death of the 57-year-old starts to settle in.

“Uncalled for,” said Patricia Jobe, Willie Meaders’ Sister. “A senseless murder.”

Willie Ray Meaders was shot in the back of the head on Christmas Day last year. His sister and son said this time of year is usually filled with holiday cheer, but this year is a season of grieving.

“It’s been sad., said Jobe. “This was our first Thanksgiving without him, and it has been very hard and emotional.”

“It has been real hard,” said Meaders. “We have our ups and downs when we are up and down, but it is tough.”

Santy Smith still remembers the last conversation she had with her brother.

“I had just left the church, and he was wishing me a happy birthday because my birthday is on Christmas Eve,” said Smith. “I asked him where he was going, and he told me that he and his fiancé were going to a potluck.”

“I was the last one to talk to him. ” Said Smith. “It has been so hard on me that it gave me a heart attack.”

His family members describe him as a person full of laughter, and always willing to help others.

“He was a fun guy, he loved his family, he loved to have fun, and he cared,” said Jobe. “He would help you and give you the shirt off his back.”

“He was funny,” said Meaders. “And he was just real cool.”

We reached out to the Weir Police Department, and they were not available to go on camera, but Chief Dillon Cates said quote:

“We submitted several pieces of evidence,” said Cates. “And we are still waiting on results from the Mississippi Crime Lab before any arrests can be made. ”

“We have been hearing that for eleven months,” said Jobe

The family said now the only thing they want to see, is the wheels of justice turning in their favor.

“We just want justice,” said Jobe. “Justice and answers on why this happened.”

“I just want justice,” said Meaders.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Weir Police Department, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, or crime stoppers, and remember you can report anonymously.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X