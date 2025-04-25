Police make a burglary arrest in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora police make a burglary arrest and take a gun off the streets.

Now, Koran White has been charged with burglary.

Eupora Police Chief Lawrence Caradine said he received a call early Wednesday morning, on April 22, about someone walking on Pecan Street wearing a ski mask.

White was taken into custody.

Caradine said he found a stolen gun and possibly drugs on White when he was handcuffed.

More charges are expected.

Webster County deputies are also assisting in the burglary investigation.

White remains in jail without bond.

