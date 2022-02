Family Dollar issues a recall on several products because of rodent infestation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- You may want to reconsider before using certain products from Family Dollar.

Family Dollar stores issued a recall because of an infestation of rodents at the distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas which ships products to over 400 stores in the U.S. and several locations here in our viewing area.

The products covered by the recall include drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, food products for both people and animals.

Within our viewing area, Alabama stores located in Aliceville, Sulligent, and Vernon are included in the recall.

Mississippi locations include Aberdeen, Ackerman, Baldwyn, the Main Street, Alabama Street, and Mike Parra Road locations in Columbus, Eupora, Fulton, both the Commerce Street and Dr. MLK Jr Boulevard in Grenada, Hamilton, Louisville, Macon, Mantatchie, Okolona, Starkville, and Tupelo.

The presence is a hazard associated with Salmonella, which can cause severe or fatal illness.

Family Dollar is notifying all of the stores impacted so they can check its stock and discontinue any affected product.

Customers with any questions or concerns can call Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687.

Below is the full list of locations across six states.